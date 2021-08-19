Alexa
East Japan Railway Company launches hotel in Taipei

New hotel occupies building that formerly housed Westin Taipei

  262
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/19 16:50
The Hotel Metropolitan Premier Taipei opens its doors on Aug. 23 (CNA, JR-East photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The East Japan Railway Company (JR-East) will open the Hotel Metropolitan Premier Taipei in the Taiwanese capital Monday (Aug. 23).

The new hotel will occupy the building that formerly housed the Westin Hotel, on Nanjing East Road, CNA reported Thursday (Aug. 19). The Westin, managed by the Leofoo Tourism Group, closed its doors in 2018, shortly before its 20th anniversary.

The new hotel is the first JR-East venture outside of Japan, General Manager Fukunaga Kenji (福永健司) told reporters.

Its 288 rooms are designed to welcome business travelers, tourists, and families, and the hotel will also feature three restaurants serving Japanese and Chinese food and three bars with different styles.
hotel
Taipei hotels
JR
JR-East
Metropolitan Premier Taipei
Fukunaga Kenji

Updated : 2021-08-19 19:21 GMT+08:00

