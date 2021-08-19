Taiwan's AIDC assures public F-16 upgrades follow stringent procedures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) on Wednesday (Aug. 18) addressed last week's hydrazine leak, saying the process of upgrading the country's F-16 fighters involves multiple routine tests on each jet’s emergency system in accordance with standard procedures.

Hydrazine is a colorless, toxic liquid used in the electrical systems and emergency power units of Taiwan’s fleet of F-16s, the AIDC said, adding that the testing process during F-16 upgrades is extremely rigorous and carried out in an open area.

The AIDC said that if even a small amount of hydrazine overflows inside the jet’s pipelines during testing, personnel will immediately clean all the equipment being used, and those who have come into contact with the chemical will undergo medical examinations to ensure their safety, CNA reported.

Eight people were rushed to a hospital in Taichung’s Wuqi District on Aug. 14 after hydrazine leaked from an F-16 fighter jet at an AIDC facility. The incident occurred while employees were working on jet upgrades.

The group underwent various medical tests, but none of them were found to be harmed. The company said it was investigating the reason for the leak.

The Taiwanese aircraft manufacturer also said that the Brave Eagle jet trainer has completed all flight performance tests with excellent results, adding that it has begun producing the first batch of jets, per CNA. Two batches are expected to be delivered to the Air Force before the end of this year.

The AIDC said rumors of “insufficient materials” are false and that the jets will be handed over on time.