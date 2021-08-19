Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 5 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Aug. 19) reported one new local COVID-19 case, the lowest number reported since May 9.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including five imported infections and one local case. The CECC announced five deaths, bringing the COVID death toll to 826.

Local cases

Thursday's sole local case is a Taiwanese male resident of New Taipei City in his 50s who had had not recently traveled abroad or overseas. As he was accompanying a family member who required hospitalization, he underwent a coronavirus test on Aug. 18.

On Aug. 19, he tested positive for COVID-19, with a Ct value of 22.7. He is asymptomatic and the health department has commenced an epidemiological investigation and contact tracking.

COVID deaths

Regarding the four deaths reported on Thursday, three were men and two were women between the ages of 60 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 24 to June 13.

They were diagnosed between June 2 and June 15 and died between Aug. 13-17.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,681 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 17, 13,545 or 92.3%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the five imported cases reported on Thursday include four men and one woman between the ages of 20 and 50. Between Aug. 6-17, they entered Taiwan from U.S. (case No. 16,002), Lithuania (case No. 16,003), and Vietnam (case No. 16,004), the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) (case No. 16,005), and Iran (case No. 16,007).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,429,464 COVID tests, with 2,411,951 coming back negative. Out of the 15,897 confirmed cases, 1,356 were imported, 14,488 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 826 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 818 deaths from local infections, 406 were in New Taipei; 314 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 12 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The eight other deaths were imported cases.