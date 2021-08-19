Alexa
Students create Taiwan's first human-powered submarine

National Cheng Kung University students plan to compete in Europe International Submarine Races

  158
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/19 15:39
Students who designed Taiwan's first human-powered submarine. (National Cheng Kung University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of systems and naval mechatronic engineering students has nearly finished constructing Taiwan’s first self-made human-powered submarine, National Cheng Kung University has announced.

The project began last September. Designing started two months later, and construction commenced in January. After months of work, the sub is nearing completion, and once finished it will be tested in the University’s towing tank at the end of August.

Under the direction and supervision of professors and engineers, the students built the submarine out of fiber-reinforced plastic. A driver wearing a diving suit and oxygen tank pedals to move the propellers at the vessel's stern.

(National Cheng Kung University photo)

The progress of construction has been greatly delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, but students are working hard to make up for lost time, making final adjustments and enhancements in hopes they can finish in time to test the submarine after school starts. Next year, they plan to attend the Europe International Submarine Races (eISR) in London as “Team Taiwan,” Asia’s first team to compete.

The project received wide support from various sectors in the marine industry. Boat manufacturers and suppliers provided parts and technical advice, giving the students a hands-on opportunity to learn and apply their knowledge to their creation.

(National Cheng Kung University photo)

In March, the students posted public “job posts” on their Facebook page and at the school’s gym to attract potential drivers, who were then selected based on their physique and stamina. Perks listed include discounted diving certification, free supplements during training, and “a free trip to the U.K. in exchange for just pedaling a bike.”

The Europe International Submarine Races are a biennial competition organized by QinetiQ, a British security and defense company. According to National Cheng Kung University, the Ministry of Education is currently planning similar contests in Taiwan in order to promote marine education.
Submarine
National Cheng Kung University

