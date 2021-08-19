Two retired Taiwanese officers suspected of spying for China out on bail

Retired Lt. Col. Wei Hsien-yi (right) arriving at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for questioning Thursday morning. Retired Lt. Col. Wei Hsien-yi (right) arriving at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for questioning Thursday morning. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two retired military officers suspected of trying to recruit a former vice defense minister to spy for China were released on bail Thursday morning (Aug. 19) after hours of questioning.

Prosecutors searched the homes and questioned former Air Force Major General Chien Yao-tung (錢耀棟) and retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Wei Hsien-yi (魏先儀) from Wednesday (Aug. 18) until Thursday, CNA reported. Early in the morning, they were released after paying NT$200,000 (US$7,150) and NT$300,000, respectively.

The two men were suspected of violating the National Security Act by setting up a spy ring. Earlier media reports said a Hong Kong businessman named Tse (謝) had acted on behalf of Chinese intelligence agencies to recruit retired senior officers in Taiwan to pass on sensitive information.

One of the targets for the spy ring was former Deputy Defense Minister Chang Che-ping (張哲平), who had attended dinners with the alleged conspirators and whose wife had reportedly accepted a trip to Hong Kong. Chang, who now heads the National Defense University, denied having revealed any state secrets while saying his wife had paid for the Hong Kong trip out of her own pocket.