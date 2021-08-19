Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Xi’s wealth redistribution push starts with stick

  712
By REUTERS
2021/08/19 13:48
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit in Beijing, July 6, 2021.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit in Beijing, July 6, 2021. (AP photo)

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is fleshing out his plans for wealth redistribution. He wants to restrain “unreasonable income”, hike wages and expand the middle class, per a readout of a top-level conference on Tuesday, which helps explain his recent rough treatment of corporate tycoons. Funding fiscal transfers and social services could entail fresh burdens for China Inc, and the long-delayed property tax may be implemented at last.

The wealthiest 1% of Chinese people now hold 31% of the country’s wealth, up from 21% two decades ago, per a Credit Suisse report. The pandemic, which hit small businesses and poor workers hardest, has exacerbated the gap, yet the number of newly-minted ultra-rich surged 50% compared to 2019 as financial markets popped.

It is easy for Xi to make rich people less rich; investors wiped up to $1 trillion off the value of listed Chinese companies since February as officials and state media went after e-commerce giants, video-game companies, after-school tutors and property developers.

But increasing disposable incomes for ordinary people, which only grew 1% for urban residents in 2020, will be trickier in a system better at driving growth through investment than consumption. It will require fresh fiscal transfers and increased social spending, and companies and wealthy people will probably be on the hook to help pay. For example, while executives ranging from Tencent's (0700.HK) Pony Ma to Meituan's (3690.HK) Wang Xing have already stepped up their charity efforts, that probably won’t stop Beijing from bringing tax rates for internet companies, long held at a preferential rate of 10%, back up to the 25% corporate standard.

he biggest change might be the implementation of a controversial, long-delayed property tax. Real estate contributes 70% to China's wealth gap, noted Li Shi, an expert on income distribution at Beijing Normal University. Yet Xi’s campaign to cool prices has struggled to find traction. A tax could have three benefits: cooling speculation that makes ownership financially onerous for ordinary people; putting empty flats into rental market; and extracting contributions from those whose wealth is concentrated in apartments. On the other hand it could hammer an industry that directly and indirectly contributes as much as a quarter of GDP. But at this point investors are ill-advised to bet against Xi’s resolve.

Updated : 2021-08-19 16:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold