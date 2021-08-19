Garmin to open fourth production facility in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — GPS device maker Garmin is planning to open its fourth production facility in Taiwan with operations slated to start in October.

The company announced on Tuesday (Aug. 17) that it is building a new plant located near Tree Valley Park in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. Garmin said it plans to invest around NT$9 billion (US$322 million) for the new factory, according to CNA.

Garmin wants to hire more than 1,000 workers for the new facility. It plans to begin recruiting for positions, including engineers, line technicians, assembly line workers, and office workers beginning on Aug. 23.

The company recorded US$1.33 billion in total revenue for the second quarter, a 53% increase over the prior year, while operating income increased 97% to US$371 million. Garmin said it posted double-digit growth in all five business segments in Q2: automotive (74%), aviation (43%), marine (66%), outdoor (40%), and fitness (40%).

Garmin said it expects the new capacity in Tainan will create more than NT$50 billion yearly in production value. The company’s manufacturing facilities in Taiwan account for 95% of its global output.