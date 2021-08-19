Zi.Care’s Successful Closure of Seed Round to Boost Growth

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 August 2021 - As one of the pioneering Health Technology Startups which aims to digitalize Indonesian Healthcare, Zi.Care aims to alleviate the underlying problems with the healthcare system through digitalization. Given the severe strain on medical resources in Indonesia, it gives rise to a plethora of further healthcare issues which threatens to cripple Indonesia's entire healthcare system. With average waiting time in hospitals being at least 2 hours, it highlights the inefficiencies that lies within the Indonesian healthcare system. The lack of feasibility and accuracy in medical records, long waiting times and complicated administrative processes reflects the inequality towards healthcare access within the country.





Zi.Care aims to rise to the forefront of Indonesia's Health Technology Startup market, serving as a simple solution to target Indonesia's pressing healthcare needs. Through adoption of Cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Electronic Health Records (EHR), Zi.Care hopes to digitize all Health Information Systems (administrative, clinical support and claim management) while developing patient personal health record apps and health passports. Such would facilitate the streamlining of healthcare development for patient centric care and improve hospital administrations and enhance the experience of digital insurance claims.





Established over 4 years ago, Zi.Care was spearheaded by three co-founders, Jessy Abdurrahman, Sanjaya I Mayluddin and Jodi P. Susanto. Chief Executive Officer Jessy has over 10 years of experience in designing HIS for three of the largest hospitals in Indonesia (RSUP Fatmawati, RSCM and RSUP Persahabatan); Chief Design Officer Sanjaya has been developing systems for well-known institutions such as Nokia and Pertamina Hulu Energi for more than 15 years; and Chief Strategy Officer Jodi has more than 12 years under his belt in capital markets and financial advisory positions across various industries and companies including BDO, Bank Mandiri and DBS Bank.





Zi Care currently adopts two revenue models, the B2B (Business to Business) and B2B2C (Business to Business to Customers), to accommodate all segments irrespective of tiers. Such models offer higher flexibility in pricing options, which aligns with Zi Care's ultimate goal in making its service accessible to all.





Having just closed their seed series (supported by Southeast Asia Venture Capital, Iterative VC; a state-owned enterprise venture arm, TMI through Telkomsel Corporate Accelerator Program named Tinc; and one of Asia's largest revenue-based financing platform, Choco Up) with an amount of more than USD500,000. Zi.Care's technology and product has attracted many high-level leading professionals in the industry to join their Board of Advisory. Among the many include Chairman & CEO of Stratez Venture, JS Chong, who has more than 34 years of experience in healthcare and venture capital industry. Also, Wiji Rahayu, ex-investment banker and Indonesian-based private equity (Sentra Investa Prima) founder that invests in various emerging start-ups in Indonesia; and Prof. Budi Wiweko, Sp.OG, MPH from University of Indonesia and Vice Chairman of IMERI (Indonesian Medical Research Institute) that has researched heavily on the EMR adaptation.





Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Jodi P. Susanto says the pandemic has highlighted the growing needs for healthcare facilities to digitalise their processes. He also emphasized that Zi.Care actively participated in the Covid-19 response team through their CSR program. Given that private practitioners, telemedicine, hospitals and clinics are now able to better leverage technology via Zi.Care, they strive to take medical data to the next level and to facilitate access via Health Information Exchange with different stakeholders.