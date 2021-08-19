Republican Lance Gooden calls for US to establish official ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Republican Congressman Lance Gooden has tweeted calling for the normalization of relations between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Gooden said his country must renew its commitment to Taiwan and it does not require the permission of the Chinese Communist Party to do so, according to a Liberty Times report.

The recent withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan has triggered a debate over how reliable U.S. commitments to its allies are.

At a press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 17), U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated "We believe that our commitments to our allies and partners are sacrosanct and always have been. We believe our commitment to Taiwan and to Israel remains as strong as it’s ever been.”

Gooden previously co-sponsored the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act, which was signed by former President Donald Trump on March 26 last year. The law requires the U.S. government to support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations that do not require statehood and to provide weapons to Taiwan to mitigate the looming Chinese military threat.

The law also encourages the U.S. executive branch to consider changes in economic, security, and diplomatic contacts with countries that harm Taiwan’s security or prosperity. Conversely, the U.S. should increase contacts with countries that strengthen or upgrade relations with Taiwan.

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, another active proponent of restoring official ties with Taiwan, called for diplomatic normalization last September and for the U.S. to negotiate a free trade agreement with the country and end the "One-China" policy. He also proposed that Washington negotiate a free trade agreement with Taipei and support its entry into international organizations.

In February this year, Tiffany and fellow Congressman Scott Perry called for the same again, this time in the form of “Concurrent Resolution 21.”

As a concurrent resolution though, if it were to pass in both houses of Congress, it would only express the sentiment of Congress and not require the approval of the president, nor would it have the force of law.