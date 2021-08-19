Japan, Taiwan ruling parties to hold 1st-ever security talks over China threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Officials from the ruling parties of Japan and Taiwan are planning to hold bilateral talks for the first time to address the military and "gray-zone" coercion tactics China imposes on both nations.

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is planning on holding talks with representatives from its Taiwanese counterpart, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), in the first-ever ruling party version of its “two-plus-two” security dialogue normally held between governments, reported The Japan Times. Japan has initiated the bilateral talks, which will include LDP Foreign Affairs Division Director Sato Masahisa and National Defense Division Director Otsuka Taku

The talks will be held online as soon as this month. The discussion will reportedly cover "ways to promote exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, in addition to security issues."

Amid growing cross-strait tensions, the LDP In February established a project team under its Foreign Affairs Division to examine relations between Japan and Taiwan. In June, the team urged the government to enhance relations with Taiwan and gird for "the possibility of a Chinese invasion of the self-ruled island."

The Taiwan participants have not yet been finalized, according to the report.