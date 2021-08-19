Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan, Taiwan ruling parties to hold 1st-ever security talks over China threat

Security talks over military threat posed by China to take place as early as August

  566
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/19 11:36
Taiwanese and Japanese flags (Getty Images)

Taiwanese and Japanese flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Officials from the ruling parties of Japan and Taiwan are planning to hold bilateral talks for the first time to address the military and "gray-zone" coercion tactics China imposes on both nations.

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is planning on holding talks with representatives from its Taiwanese counterpart, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), in the first-ever ruling party version of its “two-plus-two” security dialogue normally held between governments, reported The Japan Times. Japan has initiated the bilateral talks, which will include LDP Foreign Affairs Division Director Sato Masahisa and National Defense Division Director Otsuka Taku

The talks will be held online as soon as this month. The discussion will reportedly cover "ways to promote exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, in addition to security issues."

Amid growing cross-strait tensions, the LDP In February established a project team under its Foreign Affairs Division to examine relations between Japan and Taiwan. In June, the team urged the government to enhance relations with Taiwan and gird for "the possibility of a Chinese invasion of the self-ruled island."

The Taiwan participants have not yet been finalized, according to the report.
Taiwan-Japan relations
Taiwan-Japan ties
Taiwan-Japan cooperation
Taiwan-Japan friendship
Japan-Taiwan relations
Japan-Taiwan ties
Chinese invasion
war with China

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
Chinese media threatens war with US over Taiwan troops typo
2021/08/18 13:06
US commitment to Taiwan 'remains as strong as it's ever been': Sullivan
US commitment to Taiwan 'remains as strong as it's ever been': Sullivan
2021/08/18 12:11
Chinese media claims US will abandon Taiwan like Afghanistan
Chinese media claims US will abandon Taiwan like Afghanistan
2021/08/17 11:27
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
2021/08/16 11:35
Japan’s defense minister says Taiwan’s 'defense stability' important for global stability
Japan’s defense minister says Taiwan’s 'defense stability' important for global stability
2021/08/12 14:43

Updated : 2021-08-19 13:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Taiwan to provide NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers for free in October
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
China to build airport in sea near Taiwan
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold