Some foreign professors, scholars allowed to enter Taiwan

Individuals cannot visit campuses for 21 days after their arrival

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/19 09:50
English teaching assistant in class. (Ministry of Education photo)

English teaching assistant in class. (Ministry of Education photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign researchers and teachers recruited by Taiwanese academic institutions are now allowed to enter Taiwan, as the new school year is set to begin in September.

The rule applies to individuals who are recipients of the Yushan Scholar Program, Einstein Program, and Columbus Program. Also included are those hired to take part in the 2030 Bilingual Country initiative and university teaching staff granted entry by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

These foreign nationals are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test report conducted within three days of their departure. Those who have a history of travel to high-risk countries must quarantine at a centralized facility, while others can opt for a dedicated COVID hotel.

Multiple screenings are mandatory throughout the 14-day quarantine, after which people will be asked to monitor their health for seven days. They are not permitted to visit campuses or crowded places during that period, wrote CNA.

Currently, Taiwan considers eight countries to be high-risk for the spread of COVID. They are Brazil, India, the U.K., Peru, Israel, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

Entry restrictions on international students are expected to be lifted too, pending approval from the Central Epidemic Command Center. These students will be subject to similar quarantine measures as researchers and scholars.
