Taiwan questions retired officers about China spy ring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Investigators questioned two retired military officers in connection with allegations of a Chinese spy ring involving former Deputy Defense Minister Chang Che-ping (張哲平), reports said Wednesday (Aug. 18).

The National Defense University president has defended his innocence, saying he would never reveal information about his job during dinners he was alleged to have had with suspected conspirators.

The officers questioned by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office Wednesday, Chien (錢) and Wei (魏), had reportedly been recruited by a Hong Kong businessman named Tse (謝), CNA reported. The Chinese intelligence services had reportedly instructed him to pose as a business traveler and involve retired senior officers in the collection of sensitive information.

Investigators searched two locations Wednesday and questioned Chien and Wei to ascertain whether they were members of Tse’s spy ring, according to the CNA report. Earlier, Chang rejected allegations that his wife had accepted a free trip to Hong Kong at the businessman’s invitation, saying she had paid for it out of her own pocket.