Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards to be held Saturday

Golden Melody Awards will kick off on Saturday (Aug. 21). (GMA photo) Golden Melody Awards will kick off on Saturday (Aug. 21). (GMA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards (GMA) will announce this year's winners on Saturday (Aug. 21) at the Taipei Music Center.

Due to the pandemic, the award ceremony will not have a physical audience, but music lovers can still watch it online for free when the show kicks off Saturday.

The nominations include Best Mandarin Male Singer, Best Mandarin Female Singer, Best Band, Best New Artist, and more. Taiwanese rappers E.so and Soft Lipa, along with JJ Lin (林俊傑), Qing Feng Wu (吳青峰), Wei Bird (韋禮安), and James Li (李泉), are the nominees for Best Mandarin Male Singer.

Taiwan Indigenous singer Panai (巴奈·庫穗), Wan Fang (萬芳), Shi Shi (孫盛希), Tarcy Su (蘇慧倫), Hebe Tien (田馥甄), and Chinese musician Sitar Tan (譚維維), will fight for the trophy of Best Mandarin Female Singer.

Tarcy Su, one of the nominees and award presenters, released her album “Every Side Of Me” in 2020, her first in 13 years. This is also the veteran musician’s first time nominated for a GMA in her 31-year career. She expressed gratitude to the jury and other musicians.

The competition for Best New Artist is also heated, as the only female candidate, Whyte, will compete for the big prize with YELLOW (黃宣), Heat Sketch, Howard Lee (李浩瑋), Aoi (青虫), Bastards, and Yo Lee (李友廷).

The lineup of performances includes Abao, who won three major awards last year and will sing in her mother tongue of Payuan, as well as Chih Siou (持修) and the rock band Fire EX.

The grand ceremony will be hosted by Taiwanese actress Huang Lu Tzu Yin (黃路梓茵, Lulu), and it will be her second time.

As for hosting the red carpet, radio broadcaster Wu I-mei (吳宜媚, Mary) and DJ Luy Si-wei (呂思緯, GBOYSWAG) will do the honors.

For more information, please visit the official website or download the GMA 2021 App. The award ceremony can be seen on the official YouTube Channel, LINE TODAY, and LINE MUSIC.