Walmart plays both ends of the trade

By REUTERS
2021/08/18 19:11
A Walmart store  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walmart (WMT.N) investors might have more confidence in shoppers than the company. The $422 billion giant’s July 31-ended quarter earnings, released on Tuesday, topped analyst estimates as comparable sales at its U.S. flagship stores excluding fuel rose more than 5% year-over-year. The Arkansas-based firm said it should overcome the headwinds of Covid-19 Delta surge, too, raising its U.S. sales forecast for its current fiscal year.

But it’s not because Walmart has made headway on competing with Jeff Bezos’s online behemoth Amazon.com (AMZN.O), necessarily. Walmart clocked just 12% of its sales from e-commerce last year. Sure, its brick and mortar business is different than Amazon's operations. But that compares with 18% of digital sales at close competitor Target (TGT.N).

Both companies’ stocks have dramatically outperformed Walmart's since the start of the pandemic, too, with Target’s shares increasing 2.5 times, while Amazon’s have surged more than 70%, compared with a 41% increase at Walmart. Yes, Walmart might have flush customers willing to spend money, but for now, a growing U.S. economy could be masking stalled progress elsewhere.

Updated : 2021-08-18 21:00 GMT+08:00

