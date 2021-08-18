Alexa
Taiwan state utility Taipower reports COVID cluster at headquarters

Pregnant employee testing positive after two Moderna shots is not breakthrough case, says CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/18 17:49
Taipower is testing all staff at its headquarters for COVID. 

Taipower is testing all staff at its headquarters for COVID.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) reported three COVID-19 infections at its Taipei City headquarters, forcing the testing of 2,550 staff members Wednesday (Aug. 18).

In addition, the utility was also requiring more than half its staff at the Roosevelt Road building to start working from home Thursday (Aug. 19), CNA reported. When the first case emerged at the company on Aug. 11, the employee’s close contacts were told to isolate at home, take quick tests and PCR tests, none of which turned out positive, Taipower said.

After staff had to submit to tests once every five days, another case was discovered on Aug. 16. The floor of the building where they worked was disinfected and will remain empty for three days as the staff will work from home. PCR tests have been introduced for all employees who usually work or visit the headquarters.

The Taipei City Government announced Wednesday afternoon that 80 employees working in the same office space as the COVID patients had to move to a quarantine hotel while all 2,550 staff members had to submit to rapid tests, the Liberty Times reported.

One of the Taipower COVID cases was a pregnant woman who had already received two Moderna jabs, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Wednesday. However, she could not be labeled as a vaccine breakthrough case because she fell ill just one day after the second shot, according to the CECC. Breakthrough infections occur at least 14 days after the second vaccine is administered.

The woman only showed slight symptoms of the coronavirus, such as a cough, changes in her sense of smell and taste, and an itchy throat, the CECC said.

Taiwan counted a total of nine breakthrough cases, all of them recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine with mild symptoms of the virus.
