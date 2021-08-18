Love, Bonito Takes Over Hong Kong's Iconic Trams to Celebrate New Local Online Experience

Five week tram presence along with month-long social campaign commemorates the launch of localised website providing Hongkongers a seamless online shopping experience

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 August 2021 - Love, Bonito, Southeast Asia's largest omni-channel women's fashion brand, is back with the launch of its Hong Kong website following the positive response from its pop-up shop at H Queen's. The new website will offer pricing and payment in HKD, feature local best-sellers and allow returns that can be conveniently dropped at over 400 locations around the city. To celebrate the new website, Love, Bonito is taking over Hong Kong's iconic trams starting today with the launch of "Travel in Style with Love, Bonito", a social media campaign where 500 lucky winners will receive a limited-edition pre-loaded Love, Bonito branded Octopus card and a Love, Bonito website shopping voucher. Love, Bonito will also be hosting month-long giveaways on its Facebook page.

"The new site will mark the introduction of the brand's new and improved online experience, providing shoppers with a faster and more responsive website," said Dione Song, CEO, Love, Bonito. "In addition, the new site can also be saved as a mobile home screen application to provide shoppers with more convenient access to the website. We are thrilled to introduce these exciting new features first in Hong Kong and subsequently in other in-market websites in the future."

Calling Hongkongers to "Travel in Style with Love, Bonito"

Three Love, Bonito branded trams will be travelling around Hong Kong island from today until August 29th. The trams will feature a QR code that Hong Kongers can scan to sign up for the Love, Bonito newsletter and participants can stand a chance to win a limited-edition Love, Bonito branded Octopus card pre-loaded with HK$50 and a HK$50 shopping voucher for the Love, Bonito Hong Kong website. Every week starting from the week of July 26 to the week of August 29, 100 lucky winners will be announced every Wednesday beginning on August 4th to September 1st via email regarding the prizes.

In addition, from July 30th to August 5th, fans can join Love, Bonito's "Spot the Tram" contest where they will be asked to comment on a tram post on Love, Bonito's Facebook page and upload a photo capturing one of the three Love, Bonito trams travelling around Hong Kong. Ten lucky winners will receive a HK$100 shopping voucher that can be used on the Hong Kong website. Winners will be announced on August 6th. and contacted on Facebook.





Full contest Terms and Conditions will be available on www.lovebonito.com/hk on July 30th.

Introducing Love, Bonito's Hong Kong Website

Since the brand's debut in Hong Kong with a pop-up store at H Queen's, Love, Bonito has continued to grow its local community with its women-for-women offerings featuring thoughtful designs that bridge fashion and functionality with well-made, well-fitted pieces at an accessible price point. The Hong Kong website will feature all of Love, Bonito's product lines including work, casual, occasion, The Staples (wardrobe foundations), LYLAS (bridesmaid & party), loungewear, Embrace (maternity), kids, intimates and special collaborations.

Love, Bonito's Hong Kong website will feature pricing and payment in HKD. New styles will be added to the website twice a week (Monday and Wednesdays) and customers can enjoy free shipping for orders HK$350 and above. For those with orders under HK$350, a flat shipping rate of HK$40 will be charged. Returns will be accepted within 90 days of purchase and can be conveniently dropped off at over 400 Circle K, 7-11 or Alfred Lockers locations around the city (HK$20 for every 5 items).





About Love, Bonito

Designing for the key moments and milestones of a woman's life, Love, Bonito's comprehensive assortment features stylish and comfortable pieces for the modern Asian woman at home, work and play. Love, Bonito is the largest vertically integrated, omni-channel women's fashion brand in the region today. We remain committed to relationship building and nurturance, imbuing soul into innovation with thoughtful design and dedicated community outreach.

For more information, please visit https://www.lovebonito.com/hk/about-us





