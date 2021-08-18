Children aged 12 to 17 years old can now receive Moderna jabs in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Children aged from 12 to 17 years old in Taiwan will have the option to take the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in addition to Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) in the future, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday (Aug. 18).

Chen’s announcement to open the Moderna vaccine for adolescents in the age group came after Tony Chen (陳秀熙), a professor and vice dean at National Taiwan University's (NTU) College of Public Health, said a U.S. study showed Moderna can safely produce protection against COVID-19 for adolescents from 12 to 17 years old just as it can for older youths, CNA reported. The vice dean suggested that Taiwan can consider Moderna as an additional option to BNT for the youngsters.

Taipei City Hospital emergency physician Chao-Chih Lai(賴昭智) further elaborated that the Moderna vaccine had an "acceptable" safety profile in adolescents and that the immune response was similar to that in young adults. The vaccine was efficacious for this age group in preventing COVID-19, he said.

The CECC head said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had applied to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for permission to extend the allowed recipients of the Moderna vaccine to adolescents who are 12 to 17 years old.

According to the new plan, students in that age group will have access to both vaccines after school opens, depending on the vaccines’ arrivals and quantities, CNA reported.

Like the U.S. and most European countries, Taiwan had until now only offered the BNT vaccine to adolescents.