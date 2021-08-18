Alexa
Taiwan gifts South African municipality 30,000 masks

Masks will be distributed to vulnerable Nelson Mandela Bay residents

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/18 15:54
Taiwan Liaison Office in Cape Town Director-General David Lin (left) and Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga.

Taiwan Liaison Office in Cape Town Director-General David Lin (left) and Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Liaison Office in Cape Town on Tuesday (Aug. 17) donated 30,000 face masks to the South African municipality of Nelson Mandela Bay, demonstrating the close friendship between Taiwan and South Africa.

Director-General David Lin (林映佐) and Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga co-organized a mask donation ceremony on Tuesday at the local city hall, CNA reported. Bhanga thanked Taiwan for its generous gift to help the municipality fight the COVID-19 epidemic and said the masks will be distributed to vulnerable local groups in a “responsible and transparent manner.”

Lin said the donation comes as South Africa is suffering from a third wave of coronavirus cases, adding that the Taiwanese government has “displayed the spirit of love and mutual assistance” through its cooperation with allies to curb the spread of the epidemic. He added that viruses know no borders, and the epidemic can only be overcome through concerted efforts, per CNA.

The director-general also said, “Real friends are united in times of adversity” and that as the pandemic continues to spread, “Taiwan can and is willing to continue to contribute to the world.”

Lin also thanked frontline medical staff in South Africa and said he hopes the epidemic will end soon so local life can return to normal.

The Cape Town liaison office donated a container of wheelchairs to disabled Nelson Mandela Bay residents in both 2017 and 2018 to improve their quality of life. It also previously gifted 24 laptops to two local elementary schools to help students from disadvantaged families.
Updated : 2021-08-18 16:54 GMT+08:00

