People aged 20-35 can reserve Taiwan-made vaccine from Aug. 18-20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Aug. 18) announced that reservations to be inoculated with the domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC) have opened up to people between the ages of 20 and 35.

On Monday (Aug. 16), the vaccine registration platform began accepting reservations for members of the general public between the ages of 36 and 64 and people from the ninth category over the age of 20 with a high risk of serious disease. According to Chen, the shots will be administered from Aug. 23-29.

At a press briefing on Wednesday (Aug. 18), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the reservation system will open up for the general public between the ages of 20 and 35 from 4 p.m. Aug. 18 to noon on Aug. 20. Chen said approximately 298,000 people are eligible for vaccination from this age group.

As of Monday, 614,204 doses of the Medigen vaccine have been tested and sealed and are ready for use. Based on the latest CECC statistics 605,359 people are qualified in this round.

According to Chen, as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, 419,000 people have made reservations for the Medigen jab. However, Chen said that because there are still nearly 200,000 unreserved slots, the CECC decided to open up reservations for people aged 20-35.

To register and make reservations for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.