Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

People aged 20-35 can reserve Taiwan-made vaccine from Aug. 18-20

Nearly 300,000 people between ages of 20 and 35 can apply for Medigen vaccination from Aug. 18-20

  368
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/18 15:27
Medigen vaccine doses. (Food and Drug Administration photo)

Medigen vaccine doses. (Food and Drug Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Aug. 18) announced that reservations to be inoculated with the domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC) have opened up to people between the ages of 20 and 35.

On Monday (Aug. 16), the vaccine registration platform began accepting reservations for members of the general public between the ages of 36 and 64 and people from the ninth category over the age of 20 with a high risk of serious disease. According to Chen, the shots will be administered from Aug. 23-29.

At a press briefing on Wednesday (Aug. 18), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the reservation system will open up for the general public between the ages of 20 and 35 from 4 p.m. Aug. 18 to noon on Aug. 20. Chen said approximately 298,000 people are eligible for vaccination from this age group.

As of Monday, 614,204 doses of the Medigen vaccine have been tested and sealed and are ready for use. Based on the latest CECC statistics 605,359 people are qualified in this round.

According to Chen, as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, 419,000 people have made reservations for the Medigen jab. However, Chen said that because there are still nearly 200,000 unreserved slots, the CECC decided to open up reservations for people aged 20-35.

To register and make reservations for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.
Covid vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
Medigen vaccine
Medigen
MVC COVID-19 vaccine
Taiwan-made vaccines
Made in Taiwan vaccines
vaccinations
vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Palau limits travel bubble with Taiwan to already vaccinated or registered vaccine tourists
Palau limits travel bubble with Taiwan to already vaccinated or registered vaccine tourists
2021/08/17 16:06
President Tsai to get her first shot of Taiwan-made vaccine next Monday
President Tsai to get her first shot of Taiwan-made vaccine next Monday
2021/08/17 10:16
600,000 Taiwan-made Medigen doses open to people 36 and over
600,000 Taiwan-made Medigen doses open to people 36 and over
2021/08/16 16:38
6th batch of Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan this afternoon
6th batch of Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan this afternoon
2021/08/15 10:25
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
2021/08/14 17:44

Updated : 2021-08-18 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths