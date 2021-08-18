Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Gogoro releases Viva Mix Superfast e-scooter

Superfast scooter has more powerful 7.2 kW engine with maximum of 9.65 hp

  579
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/18 14:52
Gogoro Viva Mix Superfast. (Gogoro photo)

Gogoro Viva Mix Superfast. (Gogoro photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro unveiled the newest addition to its Viva Mix lineup on Tuesday (Aug. 17), the Superfast edition.

The Superfast comes with a more powerful 7.2 kW engine, compared to the Viva Mix Belt’s 6.4 kW motor. The new ride also has a maximum of 9.65 horsepower, an improvement over the Viva Mix Belt's 8.05 hp.

Similar to the Belt, the Superfast also comes with the FLO DRIVE drivetrain which uses a helical gear setup equipped with a Gates carbon fiber belt that drives the back wheel. The Superfast also got an upgrade to its front wheel, which now comes with dual-piston caliper brakes.

As for aesthetics, the new ride comes in Acid Black with a customized sport headlight frame, colorized spoilers, and a signature Superfast seat. The dashboard uses a negative display that can be seen clearly during day and night conditions.
Taiwan’s Gogoro releases Viva Mix Superfast e-scooter
Superfast negative display. (Gogoro photo)

With the batteries, the vehicle weighs 112 kg and comes with 23.9 L of trunk space under the seat. In terms of length, it is 1.77 meters long, similar to the Viva Mix Belt.

According to Gogoro, the Superfast has a range of around 150 km (93.21 miles) under ideal conditions. The Viva Mix Superfast will set buyers back around NT$84,980 (US$3,052).

Gogoro said it hopes the Superfast can tap into demand as college students head back to school and the country slowly emerges out of the soft COVID lockdown.

Taiwan’s Gogoro releases Viva Mix Superfast e-scooter
Superfast signature seat. (Gogoro photo)
Gogoro
Gogoro Viva Mix Superfast
Viva Mix Superfast

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Gogoro teams with Foxconn to make smartscooters
Taiwan’s Gogoro teams with Foxconn to make smartscooters
2021/06/24 12:28
Taiwan’s KYMCO signs two partners to Ionex battery swapping platform
Taiwan’s KYMCO signs two partners to Ionex battery swapping platform
2021/06/09 15:26
Taiwan's Gogoro signs battery deal with Chinese companies
Taiwan's Gogoro signs battery deal with Chinese companies
2021/05/19 16:19
Taiwan’s Gogoro gearing up to enter India with Hero MotoCorp partnership
Taiwan’s Gogoro gearing up to enter India with Hero MotoCorp partnership
2021/04/22 16:37
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
2021/03/23 19:04

Updated : 2021-08-18 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths