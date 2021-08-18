Taiwan’s Gogoro releases Viva Mix Superfast e-scooter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro unveiled the newest addition to its Viva Mix lineup on Tuesday (Aug. 17), the Superfast edition.

The Superfast comes with a more powerful 7.2 kW engine, compared to the Viva Mix Belt’s 6.4 kW motor. The new ride also has a maximum of 9.65 horsepower, an improvement over the Viva Mix Belt's 8.05 hp.

Similar to the Belt, the Superfast also comes with the FLO DRIVE drivetrain which uses a helical gear setup equipped with a Gates carbon fiber belt that drives the back wheel. The Superfast also got an upgrade to its front wheel, which now comes with dual-piston caliper brakes.

As for aesthetics, the new ride comes in Acid Black with a customized sport headlight frame, colorized spoilers, and a signature Superfast seat. The dashboard uses a negative display that can be seen clearly during day and night conditions.



Superfast negative display. (Gogoro photo)

With the batteries, the vehicle weighs 112 kg and comes with 23.9 L of trunk space under the seat. In terms of length, it is 1.77 meters long, similar to the Viva Mix Belt.

According to Gogoro, the Superfast has a range of around 150 km (93.21 miles) under ideal conditions. The Viva Mix Superfast will set buyers back around NT$84,980 (US$3,052).

Gogoro said it hopes the Superfast can tap into demand as college students head back to school and the country slowly emerges out of the soft COVID lockdown.





Superfast signature seat. (Gogoro photo)