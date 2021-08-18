Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Carrefour Tianmu in Taipei closes for disinfection after COVID case visit

Supermarket says patient only visited restaurant, not shopping area

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/18 14:26
Carrefour Tianmu. (Facebook photo)

Carrefour Tianmu. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Carrefour Tianmu closed on Wednesday (Aug. 18) for disinfection after a COVID-19 case was confirmed to have visited the supermarket in Taipei.

Disinfection was carried out at 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 17), the store said in a Facebook post, after it was notified that a patient visited its restaurant on Aug. 13 afternoon.

The case dined at the Sushi Express in the branch of the French multinational retail company on Dexing West Road in Shilin District but didn’t enter the shopping area, according to Carrefour Tianmu.

Services at all of the marketplace’s eateries will be halted between Aug. 18-20, after which indoor dining will be banned for 11 days. The shopping area will reopen Thursday (Aug. 19).

A total of 18 possible contacts were asked to self-monitor their health, the city’s Department of Health said. Carrefour Tianmu is located in an area known for its cluster of expats and is in close proximity to MRT Zhishan Station and the Diplomatic Quarter.
Carrefour
Carrefour Tianmu
Taiwan
Taipei
Shilin
COVID
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/08/17 21:20
Carrefour Taiwan unable to confirm or deny reports about departure from country
Carrefour Taiwan unable to confirm or deny reports about departure from country
2021/08/17 17:07
Taiwan warns citizens not to travel to Afghanistan given current political situation
Taiwan warns citizens not to travel to Afghanistan given current political situation
2021/08/17 16:25
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
2021/08/17 16:14
Palau limits travel bubble with Taiwan to already vaccinated or registered vaccine tourists
Palau limits travel bubble with Taiwan to already vaccinated or registered vaccine tourists
2021/08/17 16:06

Updated : 2021-08-18 14:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
Senator mistakenly lists 30,000 US troops in Taiwan
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese warplanes encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths