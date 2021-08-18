Carrefour Tianmu in Taipei closes for disinfection after COVID case visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Carrefour Tianmu closed on Wednesday (Aug. 18) for disinfection after a COVID-19 case was confirmed to have visited the supermarket in Taipei.

Disinfection was carried out at 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 17), the store said in a Facebook post, after it was notified that a patient visited its restaurant on Aug. 13 afternoon.

The case dined at the Sushi Express in the branch of the French multinational retail company on Dexing West Road in Shilin District but didn’t enter the shopping area, according to Carrefour Tianmu.

Services at all of the marketplace’s eateries will be halted between Aug. 18-20, after which indoor dining will be banned for 11 days. The shopping area will reopen Thursday (Aug. 19).

A total of 18 possible contacts were asked to self-monitor their health, the city’s Department of Health said. Carrefour Tianmu is located in an area known for its cluster of expats and is in close proximity to MRT Zhishan Station and the Diplomatic Quarter.