Threat of potential tropical storm hitting Taiwan wanes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Omais has been downgraded into a low-pressure area, considerably reducing the threat to Taiwan’s weather this weekend, forecasters said Wednesday (Aug. 18).

Early predictions had the depression turning into a storm on Wednesday and then following a path which would take it closer to Taiwan, CNA reported. The storm had been expected to approach the country from early Sunday (Aug. 22), according to maps published by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Nevertheless, forecasters said rain will hit the west coast and the northeast of Taiwan Wednesday, growing more evident during the afternoon. The depression located 2,200 kilometers southeast of Taiwan is likely to move toward Okinawa in south Japan, but the CWB said it will continue to monitor its movements.

The weather is likely to remain unstable for the next few days as a high-pressure area over the Korean peninsula pushes a front down from Japan and south China in Taiwan’s direction. Such a development is rare in August, but it has happened before, in 2019, according to the CWB.