Afghanistan withdrawal not reflective of US commitment to Taiwan: Bonnie Glaser

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bonnie Glaser, a prominent China scholar and senior researcher at the Washington D.C.-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), tweeted that the U.S.' withdrawal from Afghanistan is not reflective of its commitments to Taiwan.

In a tweet posted on Monday evening (Aug. 16) Glaser stated that “withdrawal from Afghanistan says nothing about US commitment to allies or Taiwan,” according to a Liberty Times report.

In the wake of Kabul’s fall to the Taliban, U.S. conservative pundits, Chinese state media, and members of Taiwan’s pan-blue camp have framed the withdrawal as a bellwether for what is to come for Taiwan.

Stephen Walt, a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, tweeted Monday: “Disengagement from Afghanistan should have been managed far better, but I don’t get the hysterical claims that the tragedy there has demolished US credibility. Not fighting for less-than-vital interests says nothing about a state’s willingness to fight for vital ones.”

Glaser retweeted Walt’s post and inferred that Taiwan is one of the vital interests he was referring to.

Glaser also quoted a Bloomberg report in another tweet asking why had China been one of the first governments to acknowledge the Taliban as the leading regime in Afghanistan after the U.S. military left. The reason, according to Glaser, is that “no issue is as pressing for Beijing as ensuring that Afghanistan doesn’t become a source of extremism that bleeds over the Chinese border."