American Institute in Taiwan promotes 'Security Cooperation Month'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said on Tuesday (Aug. 17) that as part of “Security Cooperation Month,” which takes place every August, it will share different aspects of U.S.-Taiwan security cooperation.

AIT in a Facebook post listed various facets of this cooperation, including natural disaster relief, adding that the two countries share a commitment to help other countries prepare for natural disasters. It said that when Typhoon Morakot struck Taiwan in 2009, the U.S. provided humanitarian assistance to those in need, proving its friendship with the East Asian nation.

AIT mentioned that later this year, the U.S., Taiwan, and Japan will organize a Global Cooperation and Training Framework workshop on disaster resilience. Workshops are an excellent way for global partners to learn how to cooperate to address common challenges, the office said.

In a speech delivered during last year’s Security Cooperation Month, former AIT Director Brent Christensen said, “We tend to focus on arms sales, but it is the people-to-people ties that are the real foundation of our security relationship.” He also said that “with each new project or endeavor, the U.S.-Taiwan security partnership builds on our decades-long history.”