Quantron Supports IKEA’s Emissions-free Delivery

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 August 2021 - Quantron, strategic partner of Ev Dynamics, delivers 30 electric vans to IKEA Austria.









Andreas Haller, founder and CEO of Quantron AG (left), hands over a symbolic key for the delivered vehicles to Claes Lindgren, Country Customer Fulfillment Manager IKEA Austria (right)

Quantron AG, handed over the first set of 100% emission-free vans to IKEA Austria, this week. The international furniture company IKEA has set itself the goal of becoming climate-positive by 2030. The e-mobility specialist Quantron supports IKEA in this mission and supplies the IKEA logistics center near Vienna with 30 environmentally friendly e-vehicles. The Germany based Quantron AG is strategic partner of Ev Dynamics.





Quantron's first all-electric Q-Light was already used for extensive testing at the logistics center in June. With a range of at least 170 km, a drive power of 100 kW and a maximum charging power of 70 kW, the e-transporters are ideally equipped for routes between IKEA locations and customers' delivery addresses. Initially, the vehicles will be used for deliveries to all 23 of Vienna's municipal districts and within a 30 km radius of the logistics center.





Andreas Haller, founder and CEO of Quantron AG: "We are pleased to be able to support IKEA with our knowledge and expertise in this important step towards emission-free delivery. Quantron is proud to help companies like IKEA with our many years of e-mobility experience and our international network to make the switch to emission-free freight transport."





Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics, said: "Ev Dynamics and Quantron entered into a share swap agreement on 29 July 2021. Ev Dynamics is proud as investor and strategic partner for the win of this new business opportunity for Quantron AG."





About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and a prominent player in China's new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power systems and their key components. The Group has a production base in Chongqing and it has developed its sales network in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.





About Quantron AG

Quantron AG is a provider of clean battery and hydrogen-powered e-mobility systems for commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses and vans. In addition to new electric vehicles, the wide range of services offered by the innovative solutions include the electrification of used and existing vehicles, the creation of individual overall concepts including the appropriate charging infrastructure as well as rental, financing and leasing services and driver training. Quantron AG also sells batteries and integrated customised electrification concepts to manufacturers of commercial vehicles, machinery and intralogistics vehicles. The German company from Augsburg in Bavaria is a pioneer and innovation driver for e-mobility in passenger, transport and freight traffic.





