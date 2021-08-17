Southern Taiwan city’s pomelo harvest expected to increase by 5%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan City Agriculture Bureau said on Tuesday (Aug. 17) that this year’s drought, as well as torrential rains brought by the southwesterly monsoon, did not impact the city’s pomelo fields.

The bureau said that this year’s pomelo harvest is estimated to increase by 5% compared to last year.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) pointed out that the city is where pomelos ripen the earliest in the nation, CNA reported.

The bureau said it has encouraged the agricultural industry to develop more processed products for pomelos to raise the value of the fruit’s output and strengthen market competitiveness.

The bureau said it estimated that this year’s pomelo harvest in the city would increase by 5% from last year and that the target output for processed pomelo products would be set at 500 tons.

Tainan, the nation’s premiere pomelo locale, has an area of 1,109 hectares devoted to the fruit, accounting for about 27% of its cultivation area nationwide, according to the bureau. The city’s yearly harvest is over 25,900 tons.