Taiwan's Yilan reopens Annong River for whitewater rafting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the pandemic is slowing down, Yilan County Commissioner Lin Zi-miao (林姿妙) said on Tuesday (Aug. 17) that whitewater rafting on the Annong River in the county’s Sanxing Township is now allowed with certain conditions.

The Annong River is 17.2 km in length and suitable for whitewater rafting from April to October every year. The 8.3-km section from the Xiahu Bridge to the Changgongwei water park is suitable for the water sport.

Currently, only two commercial whitewater rafting companies with a combined total of 35 rafts are certified to operate rafting trips on the river, CNA reported.

The county’s Business and Tourism Department said that in addition to complying with basic pandemic protocols such as masking, the number of passengers allowed on a raft must be reduced to a level where they can sit at least one meter apart. Splashing battles are also banned, the department said.



(YouTube, 安農溪泛舟 video)