Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan 6th in economic freedom index thanks to new court

Intellectual Property and Commercial Court was launched on July 1

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 18:05
The Heritage Foundation ranks Taiwan sixth on its Economic Freedom Index. 

The Heritage Foundation ranks Taiwan sixth on its Economic Freedom Index.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The launch of the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court played a key part in Taiwan climbing to the sixth spot on a list of the freest economies in the world from the Heritage Foundation, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 17).

The National Development Council said the judicial system’s more efficient handling of business disputes had contributed to Taiwan’s rise to its current position, UDN reported. The conservative think tank from the United States only listed Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Ireland ahead of Taiwan on its 2021 index of 184 countries.

“Its overall score is above the regional and world averages,” the foundation noted, adding that this year, “Taiwan’s economy turned in its best performance in the 27-year history of the Index, inching closer to the ranks of the free than ever before.” On the previous list, the country was still ranked as No. 11.

During July, the first month of its existence, the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court resolved four of the six cases it was entrusted with, indicating a high level of efficiency, officials said. The court handles a variety of cases involving publicly listed companies, affecting the market order and investors’ rights, or involving sums above NT$100 million (US$3.58 million).
Heritage Foundation
Economic Freedom
Intellectual Property and Commercial Court
National Development Council

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan launches 'Next Big' project to boost country’s creative image
Taiwan launches 'Next Big' project to boost country’s creative image
2021/08/04 20:34
Taiwan’s Employment Gold Card applications increase in first half of 2021
Taiwan’s Employment Gold Card applications increase in first half of 2021
2021/07/08 21:24
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
2021/06/18 19:31
Taiwan’s economy sees strongest month of growth in 33 years
Taiwan’s economy sees strongest month of growth in 33 years
2021/05/28 11:06
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
2021/05/18 17:42

Updated : 2021-08-17 18:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung