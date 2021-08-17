Alexa
Vietnamese man leads police on wild car chase, hides in central Taiwan forest

'Mountain rat' tries to ram police, leaps down ravine, treats bullet wound with herbs

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 17:46
(Nantou County Police Bureau screenshot)

(Nantou County Police Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An undocumented Vietnamese migrant worker drove his car violently to evade police and hid out in the mountains while treating himself for a bullet wound, before finally being caught.

On Monday (Aug. 16), police in Wushe in Nantou County's Renai Township set up a roadblock to capture men suspected of being involved in illegal logging operations, known as "mountain rats" (山老鼠). At 5:40 p.m. that day, a black sedan blew past officers and tried to ram its way past police cars blocking the road.

Vietnamese man leads police on wild car chase, hides in central Taiwan forest
Pham blowing past police checkpoint. (Nantou County Police Bureau screenshot)

Police rushed forward, demanding the driver halt and exit the vehicle as they pounded on its windows and tried to yank open its doors. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Vietnamese national Pham Van Nan, hit reverse and spun around as officers barely managed to dodge the careening car, reported China Times.

Officers fired one warning shot in the air and one at the car. Unphased, Pham then put the pedal to the metal, and police gave chase.

Vietnamese man leads police on wild car chase, hides in central Taiwan forest
Pham trying to ram past police cars. (Nantou County Police Bureau screenshot)

After fleeing from police on a mountain road for three kilometers, Pham suddenly lost control and collided with a concrete barrier. Pham hopped out of the car, leaped over the barrier, and slid down a 50-meter ravine.

At the scene, police arrested a 41-year-old Taiwanese accomplice surnamed Lin (林), reported UDN. Inside the vehicle, police found 151.9 kilograms of cypress and Taiwan red cypress, as well as 3.75 grams of narcotics and pipes.

Vietnamese man leads police on wild car chase, hides in central Taiwan forest
Poached wood found in vehicle. (Nantou County Police Bureau photo)

However, they were unable to capture Pham, who disappeared into the forest. After a search team was formed with Forestry Bureau rangers, officers discovered a trail of blood, and by 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 17), they found Pham hiding under a tree next to a work shed and took him into custody without further incident.

Pham was found to have suffered wounds from a bullet fired by police. The round passed through Pham's left shoulder and his upper body and exited just below his right scapula, reported TVBS. The bullet did not strike any vital organs, and Pham claimed that he applied herbs to the wounds.

Vietnamese man leads police on wild car chase, hides in central Taiwan forest
Wounds Pham suffered to his shoulder and back. (CNA photo)
Updated : 2021-08-17 18:58 GMT+08:00

