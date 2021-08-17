Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Carrefour Taiwan unable to confirm or deny reports about departure from country

French retailer unveils store in Taipei City's Nangang District

  770
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 17:07
Carrefour is still unable to confirm or deny reports of a withdrawal from Taiwan (Google Maps photo).

Carrefour is still unable to confirm or deny reports of a withdrawal from Taiwan (Google Maps photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following reports last week that French retailer Carrefour was planning to sell off its supermarkets in Taiwan, the local branch was still unable on Tuesday (Aug. 17) to confirm or deny the accuracy of the news.

The French company had hired Morgan Stanley to manage the sale of Carrefour Taiwan with a price tag of €1.6 billion (US$1.88 billion), the reports said. Only last year, the retailer acquired Wellcome Taiwan, including the Jasons Market Place brand, resulting in control of over 224 supermarkets.

On Tuesday, Carrefour Taiwan said it had been unable to consult with the head office in France due to the weekend, so it was not possible to comment on the accuracy of media reports about any sale, UDN reported.

The comments came as Carrefour opened an outlet in Taipei City’s Nangang District after one year of absence. The company said the area was seeing an influx of new residents with the construction of new apartment complexes.
Carrefour
Carrefour Taiwan
Morgan Stanley
Wellcome
Jasons Market Place

RELATED ARTICLES

Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
Carrefour to sell off its Taiwan operations for US$1.9 billion
2021/08/12 12:14
Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Carrefour Ximen close for disinfection
Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Carrefour Ximen close for disinfection
2021/07/25 10:35
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
2021/07/20 17:25
8 Carrefour workers test positive for COVID in Taipei's Wanhua
8 Carrefour workers test positive for COVID in Taipei's Wanhua
2021/06/03 12:55
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
2021/03/10 19:41

Updated : 2021-08-17 18:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Cop wrongfully arrests foreign caregiver for no ID while tossing trash in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung