Taiwan warns citizens not to travel to Afghanistan given current political situation

Foreign Ministry spokesperson says no Taiwanese presently in Central Asian nation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 16:25
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Tuesday (Aug. 17) urged Taiwanese not to travel to Afghanistan given the current political situation.

During a regular MOFA meeting, Ou said that since the U.S. began its withdrawal from the Central Asian country in April this year, the Taliban has quickly gained the advantage when battling against government forces, Liberty Times reported. The Taliban now controls most of Afghanistan, including the capital of Kabul, she said, adding that many foreigners have already left the nation.

The spokesperson said that because Taiwan does not have a representative office in Afghanistan, its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia administers all Afghan affairs. According to Taiwan’s Saudi Arabia office, there are no nationals living in Afghanistan, she said.

Ou said that considering the severe security situation in the Central Asian nation, MOFA warns Taiwan citizens not to travel there for business or tourism for the time being. The spokesperson advised Taiwanese who must go to Afghanistan to call the Taiwan representative office in Saudi Arabia or the MOFA Emergency Contact Center in case of an emergency.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emergency number: (+966) 505-223725

MOFA Emergency Contact Center number: 0800-085-095
