Taiwan’s Asus juices up ROG Phone 5s with Snapdragon 888 Plus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus introduced an updated version of its recently released gaming smartphone — the ROG Phone 5s — on Monday (Aug. 16).

The Taiwanese company introduced two new models: the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both new gaming phones are powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 888 Plus chips, which boast clock speeds of up to 3 GHz, while at the same time increasing CPU performance by 25%.

Asus says the new phones also have improved touch response rate boosted to 360 Hz, up from a previous 300 Hz, according to XDA Developers. The 5s comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, while the 5s Pro packs 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB for storage.

The 5s series keeps the 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 2,448 x 1,080 resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. The cameras also remain the same with the triple read cameras, consisting of a 64 MP main, a 13 MP ultra-wide, and a 5 MP macro, while the front of the device has a 24 MP selfie camera.

Battery capacity is also unchanged at 6,000 mAh, which supports 65 W fast charging. Asus plans to release the new 5s series first in Taiwan and China, while those in other countries will have to wait.