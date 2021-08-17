Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan’s Hualien County takes action to remove invasive African sacred ibis

Officials seek to exterminate first African sacred ibises sighted in eastern Taiwan before spread

By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 15:24
African sacred ibises threaten the survival of indigenous herons. (Hualien Forest District Office photo)

African sacred ibises threaten the survival of indigenous herons. (Hualien Forest District Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan Newes) — The Hualien Forest District Office has taken action to remove African sacred ibises sighted in Shoufeng Township, it said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug. 17).

The office invited local hunters from local Dowmung Village and sent a team of 20 to search for the birds. The team found the ibises hiding in the habitat of local herons, but they were unable to shoot the birds down as they were too far away.

Taiwan’s Hualien County takes action to remove invasive African sacred ibis
Hualien Forest District Office seeks help from local hunters to shoot down ibises (Hualien Forest District Office photo)

This is part of a nationwide, ongoing effort to cull the population of African sacred ibises in Taiwan. In 2019, after the discovery of around 2,000 birds in southern Taiwan’s Chiayi County, local authorities campaigned against them by removing eggs and setting up nets.

African sacred ibises are native to Africa and Yemen. They were first introduced to Taiwan in 1979 by the Leofoo Village Wild Animal Zoo (now Leofoo Village Theme Park) as zoo animals, but they later escaped and began to breed freely in the wild.

Nowadays, the ibises have spread from Taiwan’s western coastline to inland wetlands, even closing in on mountainous areas. They are a common sight along the banks of the Tamsui River.

The birds are extremely adaptive, and without the presence of natural predators, they easily drive out local wildlife and threaten native birds. The Hualien Forest District Office said that a study shows that African sacred ibises have begun competing with Taiwan’s indigenous herons, as the species share similar habitats and food sources.
African sacred ibis
Hualien County
ibis
birds

RELATED ARTICLES

Crowd control to be implemented at two eastern Taiwan mountains
Crowd control to be implemented at two eastern Taiwan mountains
2021/08/09 18:23
Homes damaged after magnitude 5.4 earthquake in east Taiwan
Homes damaged after magnitude 5.4 earthquake in east Taiwan
2021/08/07 16:16
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan
2021/08/06 19:33
Set-net fishing industry in Taiwan’s Hualien faces serious labor shortage
Set-net fishing industry in Taiwan’s Hualien faces serious labor shortage
2021/07/11 21:26
Taiwan’s Hualien to deliver library books free of charge
Taiwan’s Hualien to deliver library books free of charge
2021/07/01 21:35

Updated : 2021-08-17 16:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations