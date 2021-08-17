Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan deputy foreign minister lauds strong relations with Honduras

Deputy minister grateful for Honduras' support for Taiwan on international stage

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 15:07
Deputy Foreign Minister Yuan Ta-lei. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Deputy Foreign Minister Yuan Ta-lei. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yu Ta-lei (俞大㵢) on Tuesday (Aug. 17) praised Taiwan-Honduras relations and warned of the dangers of China’s diplomatic tactics in an online interview with Honduran media.

Yu said the two countries have cooperated in many fields, including culture and education, post-natural disaster reconstruction, epidemic prevention, economic and trade exchanges, and environmental sustainability, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

He also said the Central American nation has supported Taiwan's international participation in various organizations, thanking the Honduran government for being a long-term advocate of Taiwan.

The deputy minister said Taiwan has always stood up for Honduras and aided in the diplomatic ally’s national development, adding that the two countries are “trustworthy partners” that share weal and woe.

With regard to China's diplomatic strategy, Yu said that Beijing’s "one-China” policy is a fallacy, as Taiwan has never been part of the communist country. He said that China has been harassing and threatening Taiwan with military aircraft and warships, which has caused cross-strait tensions and undermined peace and stability in the region.

The vice foreign minister also said that many of China’s promises have not been fulfilled, with some countries even falling into severe “debt traps.” Beijing disregards humanitarian factors by using vaccines as a diplomatic tool to achieve its political goals, and any observer can recognize this, he added.

A total of 13 Honduran mainstream media outlets and 19 other journalists participated in the virtual interview, per the MOFA press release. This event was organized to help Hondurans understand the results of bilateral cooperation with Taiwan and to deepen the friendship between the two countries.

Honduras is a significant Central American ally of Taiwan. The two countries recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, MOFA said.
Taiwan
Honduras
Yu Ta-lei
Taiwan-Honduras relations

RELATED ARTICLES

How to ‘de-hyphenate’ Taiwan-India-China relations
How to ‘de-hyphenate’ Taiwan-India-China relations
2021/08/16 19:05
600,000 Taiwan-made Medigen doses open to people 36 and over
600,000 Taiwan-made Medigen doses open to people 36 and over
2021/08/16 16:38
Taiwan sees 30% growth in screw, bolt exports in first 7 months of 2021
Taiwan sees 30% growth in screw, bolt exports in first 7 months of 2021
2021/08/16 16:00
Taiwan nationals in Myanmar return home due to COVID concerns
Taiwan nationals in Myanmar return home due to COVID concerns
2021/08/16 15:58
Taiwan agricultural losses hit nearly NT$577 million due to heavy rains
Taiwan agricultural losses hit nearly NT$577 million due to heavy rains
2021/08/16 14:38

Updated : 2021-08-17 15:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations