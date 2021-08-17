Taiwan deputy foreign minister lauds strong relations with Honduras

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yu Ta-lei (俞大㵢) on Tuesday (Aug. 17) praised Taiwan-Honduras relations and warned of the dangers of China’s diplomatic tactics in an online interview with Honduran media.

Yu said the two countries have cooperated in many fields, including culture and education, post-natural disaster reconstruction, epidemic prevention, economic and trade exchanges, and environmental sustainability, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

He also said the Central American nation has supported Taiwan's international participation in various organizations, thanking the Honduran government for being a long-term advocate of Taiwan.

The deputy minister said Taiwan has always stood up for Honduras and aided in the diplomatic ally’s national development, adding that the two countries are “trustworthy partners” that share weal and woe.

With regard to China's diplomatic strategy, Yu said that Beijing’s "one-China” policy is a fallacy, as Taiwan has never been part of the communist country. He said that China has been harassing and threatening Taiwan with military aircraft and warships, which has caused cross-strait tensions and undermined peace and stability in the region.

The vice foreign minister also said that many of China’s promises have not been fulfilled, with some countries even falling into severe “debt traps.” Beijing disregards humanitarian factors by using vaccines as a diplomatic tool to achieve its political goals, and any observer can recognize this, he added.

A total of 13 Honduran mainstream media outlets and 19 other journalists participated in the virtual interview, per the MOFA press release. This event was organized to help Hondurans understand the results of bilateral cooperation with Taiwan and to deepen the friendship between the two countries.

Honduras is a significant Central American ally of Taiwan. The two countries recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, MOFA said.