Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Aug. 17) reported four new local COVID-19 cases, half the number reported on Monday (Aug. 16).

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 18 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 14 imported infections and four local ones. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 821.

Local cases

The latest local cases include three males and one female between the ages of five and 60, with the date of symptom onset being Aug. 16. As for the distribution of these cases, two were in New Taipei City and two in Taipei City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, two are from known sources and two are under investigation. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,653 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 15, 13,195, or 90.0%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the 14 imported cases reported on Tuesday include eight males and six females between the ages of five and 60. Between Aug. 3-15, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 15,975 and 15,980), the U.K. (case Nos. 15,976 and 15,977), Myanmar (case Nos. 15,981-15,989), and Australia (case No. 15,990).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,382,988 COVID tests, with 2,365,884, or 99%, coming back negative. Out of the 15,880 confirmed cases, 1,346 were imported, 14,481 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 821 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 813 deaths from local infections, 402 were in New Taipei; 313 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 12 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The eight other deaths were imported cases.