Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Apartment transforms into hanging mushroom farm after landlord refuses to fix leaks

Tenant warned of health risks of sleeping alongside wild fungi

  675
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 14:21
Wild mushrooms sprouting from apartment walls. (Facebook, 爆料公社二社 photo)

Wild mushrooms sprouting from apartment walls. (Facebook, 爆料公社二社 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taichung tenant has documented her residential apartment’s transformation into a mushroom farm after her landlord refused to fix leaks for over two months.

The tenant revealed she pays NT$22,000 (US$805) in monthly rent but that over the last two months, the place has been leaking non-stop, according to a Liberty Times report.

She reported the drippage to the landlord, but they refused to resolve the issue.

The humidity in the air and wetness of the surfaces soon created the perfect conditions for fungi, and the moist walls of the rented house suddenly started sprouting rows of mushrooms, much to the surprise of the tenant, who took to a Facebook group famed for breaking news to share what had happened.

The post generated a lot of buzz, with some netizens dubbing the mushrooms “installation art."

In her initial post, the tenant lamented “I rented this two-room apartment for NT$ 20,000 — I guess money really can't buy you respect."

Some netizens were outraged by the negligence of the landlord, responding, "It's so evil, it feels like the spores are flying into your lungs,” while others encouraged the woman to take action, "Really move as soon as possible, otherwise your respiratory system will have problems or that place will damage your immune system and you will get sick."

Others took a more light-hearted approach, "Hot pot tonight!” and “Add [other] vegetables tonight?" while some tried to cheer her up, "You can’t buy respect, but you can buy shiitake mushrooms..." and "You rented out a greenhouse, right?"
mushrooms
landlord
leak
indoor vegetables
tenant rights

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
WHO chief inspector says 'likely' patient zero was Wuhan lab researcher
2021/08/13 11:16
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
2021/08/10 19:07
China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin
China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin
2021/07/22 17:24
WHO chief says it was 'premature' to rule out COVID lab leak
WHO chief says it was 'premature' to rule out COVID lab leak
2021/07/16 12:39
Video indicates bats kept at Wuhan lab before COVID pandemic
Video indicates bats kept at Wuhan lab before COVID pandemic
2021/06/22 15:30

Updated : 2021-08-17 15:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations