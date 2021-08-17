NCD Group Embarks on Digital Vision with Infor

Infor’s ERP solution will grant Mongolian developer and construction giant the precision and control it needs to optimize its business processes

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA - Media OutReach - 17 August 2021 - Infor today announced that one of Mongolia's leading construction companies, Nomin Construction and Development Group (NCD), has selected Infor as its partner in its efforts to digitalize business processes using ERP solution Infor LN. The deployment will be carried out by Infor partner Vertexmon LLC.





NCD's business boasts a 25-year history and covers a scope that runs the industry gamut, including construction, design, landscaping, nursery, metal works factory operation, furniture factory operation and steel works operation. Projects NCD has worked on include high-end apartments, housing, commercial areas, playgrounds and other outdoor and indoor spaces. The group currently employs a team of 260 architects, engineers and technical staff.





Streamlining Diversified Operations with the Help of Infor





Amidst rapid business expansion and development in Mongolia over the past few years, NCD's previous ERP solutions were unable to meet their growing demands and did not understand the company's increasingly complex business processes. NCD required more powerful solutions that would enable it to collect real-time project data, enhance visibility and better manage projects.





NCD recognized that Infor's industry-specific purpose-built solutions, including Infor LN, Infor ION, Infor Birst, and Infor Factory Track, could meet their needs by:

Establishing a unified platform bringing together business operations from finance to project management and manufacturing

Enhancing visibility of business processes and project expenditure

Making real-time project and business information accessible to speed up decision making





Why Infor?





NCD selected Infor as its strategic partner in its digital business goals because of Infor's rich industry experience and flexible solutions that would enable the company to realize its vision now, while scaling up to meet its growing needs into the future.





NCD will be rolling out four Infor solutions including Infor LN, Infor ION, Infor Birst and Infor Factory Track. With these solutions, NCD hopes to achieve more precise project management with better planning capabilities, budgeting, more accurate estimation of material quantities, and the ability to make changes in real-time with visibility across all departments. Infor also provides NCD the ability to control procurement and warehouse management, as well as distribution to construction sites with Infor Factory Track, streamlining supply chain operations.





Furthermore, the Infor solution will allow NCD to have better remote work experience during the pandemic, as the platform will help enhance efficiency and support during current work-from-home scenarios.





"The Mongolian construction and development market is rapidly growing and changing," said Naranchanga Battulga, Project Director, NCD. "With more and bigger projects, NCD now requires powerful digital solutions that can better meet our business needs for adaptability, visibility and control. We are confident that Infor's ERP solutions will be able to help us achieve our digital vision now and well into the future."





D. Mendsaikhan, CEO of Vertexmon LLC, said "We are proud to provide organizations with a comprehensive information management solution that provides end-to-end business visibility, and empowers customers with a comprehensive business management solution that provides a single source of truth, either on-premise or in the cloud using Infor's industry-specific ERP solution. In today's digital age, leveraging innovative and robust ERP solution is key to streamlining operations and taking the business to the next level."

The Road Ahead with Infor

Infor's ERP solution has a proven track record of helping enterprise users successfully realize their digital visions in a wide variety of industries and scenarios. Infor LN, Infor ION, Infor Birst, and Infor Factory Track will not only help NCD digitalize its business now but give it the tools it needs to sustain more precise control over its operations into the future, maximizing the company's potential.





"We are confident that with the partnership of Infor, NCD will be able to achieve its digital vision now and into the future," said Becky Xie, vice president and managing director for Greater China and Korea, Infor. "Infor's innovative industry-specific solutions finely-tuned in the cloud will help NCD unify disparate business operations and processes, giving the group greater, more precise control over its expenditure, project implementation and more."





About Nomin Construction and Development Group

NCD Group was established in 2002 under the name of "Nomin Construction" LLC and operated in the design and construction sector. Since 2008, the company has started implementing major housing projects and has expanded to the fields of housing development, manufacturing of metal windows and doors, glass facades, furniture manufacturing, construction, and foreign trade. At this point in time NCD has over 200 subcontractors and employs over 2,000 employees with 360 specialists, architects, engineers and technicians. We have a history of more than 20 years of successful development with the aim to provide housing to the public at large and contribute to the continued evolution of Ulaanbaatar into a major international city.





Our mission is to foster a sense of love for the environment and to support sustainable development by integrating eco-friendly manufacturing and development processes paired with world-class quality, forward thinking techniques and technologies, thereby fulfilling our societal responsibilities to the fullest.





The NCD Group is focused on improving its internal processes, delivering quality and flawless products to its customers, and fostering customer-centric operations and ideals and has thus implemented ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 standards in our daily operations.



In addition, we have established a PMO (Project Management Office) to provide comprehensive and professional management of our project as part of our efforts to elevate our project management capabilities to the international level and to implement a unified project management standard





About Vertexmon LLC

Vertexmon LLC was established in 2012 in the field of information technology, communication, information security, development of comprehensive business solutions, and supply of information technology products. To date, it has successfully implemented more than 1,800 projects and programs to meet the needs of its customers, and together with more than 200 skilled workers, continues to contribute to Mongolia's information technology sector. To learn more, please visit https://vertexmon.com/about-us.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.





