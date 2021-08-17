Tropical Storm Omais could form to east of Taiwan Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression forming to the east of Taiwan is predicted to become a tropical storm as soon as Wednesday (Aug. 18), but the extent to which it will impact Taiwan is not yet known.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) on Tuesday predicted that a tropical storm loitering in the Western Pacific could intensify into Tropical Storm Omais (奧麥斯) as early as Wednesday and will move towards Guam.

Wu said that according to a projection by the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), after passing over Guam, Omais will bend northwest and eventually reach some point between Okinawa Island and the northern tip of the Philippine island of Luzon by Sunday, making the east coast of Taiwan the midpoint between these two extremes.

Wu pointed out that the latest model by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has the storm shifting further north towards Japan and bypassing Taiwan entirely. However, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has the storm moving in further south, towards the northern Philippines and southern Taiwan by Sunday.

Meteorologist and WeatherRisk Explore Inc CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said that although it could soon become a tropical storm, conditions are not currently ideal for it to maintain momentum and it could start to lose strength. Peng said that the conditions for the development of the tropical cyclone are ebbing and flowing, making its future status uncertain.



Predicted path of Tropical Storm Omais. (CWB map)