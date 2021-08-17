Taiwan Navy braces for more floods with amphibious vehicle maintenance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy has been conducting repairs on its fleet of AAV7s to uphold a high level of combat readiness and to prepare for natural disaster rescue missions as monsoon season continues.

Navy personnel at the Zuoying Logistics Support Command have been carrying out maintenance, including laser cutting, engine installations, and water pump inspections in order to ensure the vehicles will work properly. The recent floods in central and southern Taiwan have wreaked havoc on local communities, prompting the Taiwan military to deploy AAV7 amphibious assault vehicles and other equipment into mountainous and high-risk areas to assist in evacuation and disaster relief, CNA reported.

The AAV7 is the main amphibious transport vehicle for the U.S. Marine Corps and allied countries. Taiwan has the second largest number of amphibious forces in Asia-Pacific countries and often uses them for disaster relief and amphibious assault training missions, per CNA.

The vehicle is normally used to carry troops in water operations from ship to shore and is equipped with a grenade launcher and a heavy machine gun, according to Military.com.

(Facebook, Taiwan Navy)