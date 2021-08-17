Alexa
Miaokou Night Market in Taiwan's Keelung selected as one of world's top 20 markets

Tatler Asia says popular night market celebrates ‘Taiwan’s diverse cuisine'

By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 13:20
Keelung's Miaokou Night Market. (Pixabay, Robert_PastryK photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) on Tuesday (Aug. 17) thanked Tatler Asia for including Keelung's Miaokou Night Market on its list of “20 of the World’s Most Famous Food Markets.”

Tatler, a British fashion and lifestyle magazine, put the Miaokou Night Market third on the list and described it as “a vibrant celebration of Taiwan's diverse cuisine.” The article also highlighted the night market’s late hours of operation as a plus, as this makes it “perfect for a post-bar feast.”

Mayor Lin said in his Facebook post that this came as great news following the night market’s suspension for two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan. He said the market is a popular spot for both locals and tourists, and he hopes more international travelers will get to know Keelung through the Tatler’s article.

Other markets named on the list include Thailand’s Amphawa Floating Market, Japan’s Tsukiji Fish Market, and the U.S.’ Pike Place Market.

Many tourists to Taiwan praise it for its cheap and tasty cuisine.

In 2011, Taipei was even named the city of “gluttony” on CNN Go for its abundance of cheap, delicious food. The negative connotation of the word “gluttony” caused some controversy at the time, but the affirmation of their country as a place filled with scrumptious dishes was regarded with pride by the Taiwanese public.
