Taiwan's Air Force on standby to send assistance to disaster-struck ally Haiti

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two of Taiwan’s Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft are standing by on the tarmac awaiting confirmation to airlift emergency relief supplies to Taiwan’s disaster-struck ally, Haiti.

Taiwan’s Caribbean ally urgently needs international aid after suffering heavy casualties from the 7.2 earthquake on Saturday (Aug. 14), according to a Liberty Times report.

Senior officials have instructed the Air Force to inspect the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and prepare for the mission.

The mission is now awaiting the green light from the U.S and other countries involved in coordinating the international efforts, which include getting permission to fly through countries' air zones en route to Haiti. Once arrangements are made, the aircraft can be fully loaded with supplies and the rescue team will immediately take off.

The Air Force’s C-130 Hercules aircraft have a time-honored record for international rescue missions. In January 2010, another magnitude 7 earthquake hit Haiti, causing heavy casualties.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) dispatched the Air Force to perform overseas rescue operations at the time. C-130 transport aircraft carried a full load of 5.3 tons of medical and rescue supplies to Haiti.

Officials, recalling that last mission eleven years ago, said the planes carried a full load of 5.3 tons of medical and rescue supplies to Haiti, traveling a total distance of 37,000 km there and back. The journey was broken up into several legs, first landing at U.S. bases in Guam and Hawaii to refuel, before stopping on the U.S. West Coast and then on to a Florida base before heading down to the Caribbean.

Upon their descent into Haiti, the flight crew realized there were too many international rescue planes on the runway, so they had to land in the neighboring Dominican Republic and send relief supplies to Haiti overland.

The Air Force also sent two C-130 transport aircraft to assist the Philippines after a typhoon caused heavy casualties in Taiwan’s southern neighbor in 2013.