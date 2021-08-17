7-Eleven x Coca-Cola Crossover Themed Store unveils all-new Hong Kong-inspired look

This one-of-a-kind store in Kowloon has been given a brand-new look with the theme Turn Up the City's Rhythm with Coca-Cola. Play a game on the interactive vending machine to win prizes and be the first in town to redeem an exclusive Coca-Cola Hong Kong-style Café Brick Model only at this store.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 August 2021 - The 7-Eleven x Coca-Cola crossover themed store which opened last year has just received a refreshing brand-new look! With the theme Turn Up the City's Rhythm with Coca-Cola, this unique concept store now boasts a completely new design inside and out incorporating a variety of Hong Kong-inspired elements and displays to delight and surprise customers. The striking storefront depicts the familiar streetscape of Hong Kong against an iconic Coca-Cola red backdrop. The interior of the store similarly features a whole host of Coke themed details and motifs including a Hong Kong tram shelving display and an eat-in section completely made over to look like a classic cha chaan teng! The store is also decorated with images of classic retro toys to transport customers back to their childhoods. And there are other fun details and activities in every corner of the store to discover including a 3D photo wall – the perfect backdrop for selfies with friends – and neon-lit display cabinets in the shape of Coke's instantly recognisable contour bottle.









Play the limited-time T urn Up the Rhythm interactive game and test your skills for a chance to win!

From 11–24 August 2021, customers who buy a bottle of Coke, Sprite, Schweppes or Fanta (410ml-500ml) at the crossover themed store will get a chance to play the Turn Up the Rhythm game on the interactive vending machine in store*. To play, just tap the button to the rhythm of the music and fill up the Coke can on the top left of the screen. If you successfully fill the can right up to the top, you will win a free 330ml can of Coke^ with an e-coupon**­. So you and your friends can enjoy a Coke together!

*Each receipt allows customer to play the game once. The game is available from 11 August to 24 August (between 12 nn and 4pm)

^ Prizes are limited in quantity each day and while stocks last.

**The e-coupon enables customers to buy any 2 x 330ml Sleek cans of Coca-Cola (any variety) at a special discount price of $10. The e-coupon is valid from 11 August (7am) to 31 August 2021 and can only be used at the 7-Eleven x Coca-Cola Crossover Themed Store: Shop A, G/F, TAL Building, Nos. 45-53 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon





Be the first in town to redeem an exclusive Coca-Cola Hong Kong-style Café Brick Model

Coca-Cola is launching a special series of Hong Kong-style Brick Models. From 11–17 August 2021 exclusively at the crossover themed store, customers can redeem the first model in the series – a Coca-Cola Hong Kong-style Café – for purchasing any 4 bottles of Coke, Sprite, Schweppes or Fanta (410ml-500ml) and added $49^^. The quantity of goods is limited and while stocks last. This exquisite model of a typical cha chaan teng with its classic green facade and bright red Coca-Cola signboard is packed full of fun details inside and out. Be sure to redeem one before they run out and relive sweet memories of days gone by! What's more, the Apartment with Coca-Cola Truck and Grocery Store Brick Models can be redeemed at any 7-Eleven store from 18 August to 1 September 2021.





^^Only one model can be redeemed per transaction. The quantity of redemption items is limited and while stocks last. The offers above are only applicable at the 7-Eleven x Coca-Cola Crossover Themed Store: Shop A, G/F, TAL Building, Nos. 45-53 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. The quantity of items is limited and only available at selected stores, and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. For more details, please refer to instore promotional materials.





Coca-Cola HK-style Brick Models HK-style Café (Crossover Themed Store Exclusive) Apartment with Coca-Cola Truck Grocery Store Redemption period: from 11 August Dimensions: approx. H9.5 x W10 x L13cm Redemption period: from 18 August Dimensions: approx. H19 x W10 x L13cm Redemption period: from 1 September Dimensions: approx. H10.5 x W10 x L13cm





Crossover Themed Store Exclusive: Thick Toast with Double Lemon Coke Set

The crossover themed store will also be exclusively launching a limited-time only Hong Kong-style Thick Toast with Double Lemon Coke Set ($26). The set includes a thirst-quenching Double Lemon Coke – consisting of fresh lemon, salted lemon and ice-cold Coca-Cola – and a thick slice of freshly made toast. Customers can choose from 3 different toast toppings - butter, peanut butter, or condensed milk – for that authentic cha chaan teng taste! The set comes in a limited-edition Turn Up the City's Rhythm with Coca-Cola take-out holder that's not only convenient but also looks great. So, beat the mid-afternoon slump with this exclusive teatime treat!





7-Eleven x Coca-Cola Crossover Themed Store address: Shop A, G/F, TAL Building, Nos. 45-53 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon





Prices may change without prior notice. The product price at the store shall prevail. Some items are only available at selected stores. The quantity of goods is limited and while stocks last.





