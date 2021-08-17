Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

French documentary highlights Taiwan’s digitally armed democracy ‘under China’s shadow’

Alain Lewkowicz’s work presents Taiwan’s political past and present to European audiences

  135
By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 12:00
French director Alain Lewkowicz's new film highlights Taiwan's digital democracy.

French director Alain Lewkowicz's new film highlights Taiwan's digital democracy. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French director Alain Lewkowicz’s film “Taiwan: A Democracy Under China’s Shadow,” which made its debut in Europe earlier this year, discusses how Taiwan fights back against China’s threats.

The film was selected for the International Documentary Festival (FIPADOC) and the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH). It has also been featured on various television networks, including Arte, a French-German channel offering cultural programming to European audiences.

After an overview of Taiwan’s political history, the film directs its focus to Taiwanese democracy in the digital age. “In Taiwan, democracy was born at the same time as the internet,” says the film’s introduction on Arte’s website.

Lewkowicz interviewed Taiwan’s celebrated Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) in the film to highlight the role of the internet in the country's politics. He describes Taiwan as “armed by lines of code” to defend itself against 5 million cyberattacks per day from China and to “make Taiwan the global laboratory of direct democracy.”

In an interview published by CNA on Monday (Aug. 16), Lewkowicz said that since the debut of the film, he has received a lot of support from European audiences, who learned about Taiwan through the film. He added that French audiences immediately compared Taiwan’s democracy to France’s: “France has an old, cold, and centralized democracy; Taiwan’s democracy is modern, filled with momentum and innovation.”

Lewkowicz said that while China’s image in France has seen a sharp decline during the pandemic, many people developed an interest in Taiwan, as its democracy was reinforced during these trying times.
Documentary
Democracy in Taiwan
Audrey Tang
Alain Lewkowicz

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan expected to take part in US democracy summit in December
Taiwan expected to take part in US democracy summit in December
2021/08/12 12:47
Pro-Taiwan historian, winner of inaugural Asian Nobel in Sinology passes away
Pro-Taiwan historian, winner of inaugural Asian Nobel in Sinology passes away
2021/08/06 15:25
Taiwan's digital minister urges public, private sector cooperation on climate change
Taiwan's digital minister urges public, private sector cooperation on climate change
2021/07/22 17:00
Taiwan digital minister cancels Tokyo trip due to COVID concerns
Taiwan digital minister cancels Tokyo trip due to COVID concerns
2021/07/19 17:13
Taiwan will send digital minister Audrey Tang to Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan will send digital minister Audrey Tang to Tokyo Olympics
2021/07/10 13:22

Updated : 2021-08-17 12:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
Taiwan netizens celebrate 'taking gold' in online Pop Cat game
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
French warship confirmed to be anchored off west coast of Taiwan
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
US conservatives claim China 'licking chops' at Taiwan after fall of Kabul
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Unsanitary conditions discovered at market in Taiwan’s Keelung
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations
Taiwan to set up certification for overseas COVID vaccinations