Taiwan premier meets with new AIT director

Sandra Oudkirk says she remains committed to promoting bilateral relations

  120
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/17 11:08
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk (left) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (right). 

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk (left) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (right).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Monday (Aug. 16) received the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Sandra Oudkirk.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), Cabinet minister Huang Chi-ta (黃致達), and others were also present at the meeting, the Liberty Times reported.

Su said that since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office, Taiwan-U.S. relations have made substantial progress in the realms of economy, trade, and security. He also thanked the U.S. for donating 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses in June, adding that Taiwanese feel America is a loyal ally that will help when it's needed.

Oudkirk thanked the premier for his welcome and said that she is very happy and honored to return to Taiwan as the director of AIT. Oudkirk, who first came to Taiwan in the early 1990s, remarked that the nation’s achievements over the past 30 years have been extraordinary.

She also said she is committed to promoting bilateral relations, as Taiwan and the U.S. share the values of freedom and democracy. She added that she looks forward to more cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

After the meeting, Su presented the director with a decorative gift box emblazoned with a Mandarin pun implying that good things will happen in bilateral relations in the future.

