Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday morning (Aug. 16), marking the fifth intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND)

This month, Chinese planes have been tracked in the identification zone on Aug. 8, 11, 12, 15, and 16. Most of the aircraft have been slower-flying Y-8 turboprops, consisting of anti-submarine warfare variants (four), electronic intelligence variants (two), and electronic warfare variants (one).

On Aug. 12, in addition to three Y-8s, four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes were also tracked in the zone.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone. Compared to previous months, June and July saw fewer incursions.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in the ADIZ 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Aug. 16. (MND image)