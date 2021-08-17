President Tsai to get her first shot of Taiwan-made vaccine next Monday

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (right) looks at samples with Medigen CEO Charles Chen during visit to company in Hsinchu last year. (Taiwan Presidentia... Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (right) looks at samples with Medigen CEO Charles Chen during visit to company in Hsinchu last year. (Taiwan Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will receive her first dose of a locally developed COVID-19 vaccine next Monday (Aug. 23).

In a statement made on Monday (Aug. 16), Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said Tsai had registered to receive the Medigen vaccine via a government platform that morning, when the opportunity to book first become available, according to a CNA report.

She is scheduled to receive the jab on Monday morning — the first day the Medigen vaccine will be administered, Chang said.

Staffers will plan the president's inoculation route at the vaccination site in accordance with security protocol and COVID-19 prevention measures to avoid inconveniencing others getting the vaccine, Chang said.

The vaccine, developed by the Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in July despite having yet to go through Phase 3 trials to verify its efficacy against the virus. The EUA was granted due to the amount of antibodies the vaccine generated in trial subjects, according to Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will also soon register for his own Medigen vaccine shot, according to Chang.

Lai did not register for the Medigen vaccine early because he was originally waiting for another local vaccine, developed by United Biomedical Inc. Asia, Chang said. However, the FDA announced on Monday its decision to deny an EUA to this vaccine, saying it had not met the antibody standard in its Phase 2 clinical trials.