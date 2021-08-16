Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 Status

NOR Flash Achieves Security Consortium's Device-Level Certification

HSINCHU, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced its ArmorFlash™ MX75 series NOR Flash received PSA Certified Level 1 status at the device level, where the NOR Flash is integrated within a larger system. Achieving the PSA Certified distinction at the device level ensures designers have high degrees of security when selecting ArmorFlash MX75 memories for demanding applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) and other systems requiring robust data security.

PSA Certified's webpage on the ArmorFlash MX75 can be viewed at: www.psacertified.org/products/armorflash-mx75-series.

ArmorFlash is Macronix's family of highly secure and configurable NOR Flash devices for code and data storage used in a broad array of applications: IoT, automotive, computing, industrial, healthcare, wearables, smart homes, and smart cities. The devices include both standard and advanced security features and are available in a range of densities and temperature grades.

Founded by a diverse roster of industry luminaries including semiconductor and software design leader Arm and six other security-certification specialists, PSA Certified offers a concise security framework for connected devices, from analysis through to assessment and certification. The multi-stage certification process aims to mitigate fragmentation of IoT requirements and eliminate security threats as barriers to product development.

"The IoT ecosystem is expanding at an astounding rate, and with that growth comes the enticement for 'bad actors' to prey on the billions of devices that comprise it," said Macronix Vice President of Marketing F.L. Ni. "Data storage is particularly alluring, given its rich collection of information. That's why Macronix is as committed as ever to ensuring our NOR Flash solutions, such as the ArmorFlash MX75, are designed for optimal security. Toward that, we've worked diligently with PSA Certified to achieve device-level certification and provide designers with the verified assurance of security."

Security remains a top priority throughout the IoT market, as more than 20 billion devices are expected to be deployed by the year 2025. A survey of several-hundred security professionals found that more than fourth-fifths of organizations have IoT devices on their corporate networks, yet over half had insufficient security measures.*

A recent TechOnline webinar presented by Macronix Senior Technical Marketing Manager Jim Yastic and Arm System Architect Andrew Jones, titled Secure Flash Memory in Emerging Electronic Systems: Automotive Markets, Applications, Use Case Scenarios, highlights ArmorFlash and PSA Certified evaluations' importance to automotive applications. It can be viewed here.

For more information on the ArmorFlash MX75 and Macronix's entire NOR Flash solutions, please go to www.macronix.com/en-us/products/Pages/ArmorFlash.aspx.

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

* conducted by Extreme Networks