Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom invests in Google's undersea cable project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom announced on Monday (Aug. 16) that it has signed an agreement to join the construction of the Apricot undersea cable system to bolster its international business deployment, per CNA.

The company invested in laying a 12,000-kilometer-long undersea cable that will connect Taiwan with multiple Asian countries, such as Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Guam, using cutting-edge submarine cable transmission technology and new routing.

After it becomes operational in 2024, the system will provide more than 190 terabits per second of capacity to satisfy the needs of 5G broadband networks, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, cloud services, and videoconferencing, according to the telecom.

Taiwan's market has surged unexpectedly since it entered the 5G era. Relevant services will mature in the next two to five years and bring a significant increase in general demand, the company said, adding that the cable investment will advance Chunghwa Telecom's cross-border cooperation in the future and further promote Taiwan's position in the regional market.

To enhance Taiwan's global internet security, the telecom has joined several international undersea cable programs to strengthen its connection with neighboring countries and their telecom markets.

Apricot is the latest global submarine cable project launched by Google. With the help of the existing Echo undersea cable, Apricot will provide lower latency and higher bandwidth to businesses and startups in Asia, while improving the connection between the region and the U.S., per UDN.