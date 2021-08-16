Vietnamese man suspected of stabbing countryman to death in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese man has been taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed his countryman to death during a dispute following a night of heavy drinking.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 15), the Tainan City Police Department received a report that two Vietnamese migrant workers from a construction site in Longci District had become involved in an altercation after drinking alcohol. The 26-year-old suspect, surnamed Trieu (趙), allegedly stabbed his 29-year-old co-worker, surnamed Tran (陳), in the chest during the confrontation, reported CNA.

Tran fled the scene and sought help from the residents of a nearby home. Realizing the serious nature of the crime, Trieu grabbed some luggage and tried to make a run for it, but as he was heavily inebriated, he soon collapsed.



Police investigating scene of crime. (Tainan City Police Department photo)

When police arrived at the grounds of the scaffolding plant, they found that Tran had a knife wound in the right side of his chest and rushed him to Tainan Municipal Hospital, where he was transferred to the Chi Mei Hospital for emergency treatment. Trieu fled the scene when the police arrived.

After getting a tip from the public about Trieu's whereabouts, police that evening found him lying on the ground in an intoxicated state at the construction site near the scene of the crime.

On Monday (Aug. 16), Tran succumbed to his wounds and was declared dead.



A preliminary police investigation found that Tran and Trieu had gotten into a dispute after drinking and Trieu is suspected of committing the assault with a kitchen knife. When questioned by police, Trieu claimed that he had been repeatedly bullied by Tran.

During the fight that ensued, Trieu said that Tran punched him in the face, causing his nose to bleed. To retaliate, Trieu ran into the kitchen where he grabbed a knife that he allegedly used to assault Tran.

Trieu has been transferred to the Tainan District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for homicide.