600,000 Taiwan-made Medigen doses open to people 36 and over

People 36 and over can now begin making reservations for Medigen shots between Aug. 23-29

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/16 16:38
Package of Medigen vaccine doses. 

Package of Medigen vaccine doses.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Aug. 16) announced that reservations to be inoculated with the domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC) have begun for over 600,000 doses of the jab, with 40% already signed up.

At a press briefing on Monday (Aug. 16), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that 614,204 doses of the Medigen vaccine have been tested and sealed and are ready for use. Chen said that the vaccine registration platform will accept reservations to be inoculated with the vaccine from 10 a.m. Monday to 12 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 18).

According to Chen, the shots will be administered from Aug. 23-29. Chen said that the sixth round of vaccinations will include people over the age of 65, people between the ages of 20 and 64 from the ninth category, and members of the general public between the ages of 36 and 64.

Based on the latest CECC statistics, of the 605,359 people who are qualified in this round, 242,654 have made appointments, accounting for 40.8% of the total. Chen said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed the inspection of four batches of the vaccine and issued sealing certificates.

Chen said that it is possible that more batches could be tested and sealed before the launch of vaccinations on Aug. 23. If that is the case, Chen said it is possible that vaccinations could be opened up to people in even younger age groups in this current round.

To register and make reservations for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.
Updated : 2021-08-16 18:17 GMT+08:00

